WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station.

They hoped to top last year’s attendance of more than 5,000 people.

“Everybody is joined as one, you know what I mean? Black, White, Spanish, everybody. It’s family-oriented, you know what I mean? Everybody getting together. That’s it,” said Jerry Amador from Brooklyn, NY.

The Latin Festival at Kirby Park continues tonight until 7 o’clock Saturday night.