LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a celebratory nod to the past in Carbon County when coal was king in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Crowds gathered Sunday at the 16th Annual Coal Miners Heritage Festival and Picnic on West Dock Street in Lansford.

The festival features a variety of vendors and activities, including an hour-long tour through the mine.

No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum holds the event to embrace the region’s anthracite coal region history, culture, and ethnicity.

“This is a celebration of what built not just this valley but northeastern Pennsylvania. I mean, this was the fuel of the industrial revolution,” said President of the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum Zachary Petroski.

“I have an interest in this because my grandfather worked in the mines and he actually got killed in No. 10, which is just down the road, it was down the road, so I come here every year to just see what it’s all about again,” said Larry Bulanda of Jim Thorpe.

The festival was supposed to be held in July but was postponed because of rainy weather.