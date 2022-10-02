LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County.

They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats.

After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event Coordinator was more than happy to see another crowd Sunday.

“Even when I started planning this I thought I’d have a handful of vendors in the fire hall, I planned on having someone cook in the kitchen. Never did I expect having all these food vendors and having 40 some other vendors both Saturday and Sunday,” said Bridget Banik, Organizer of the Fall Festival.

Part of the proceeds go toward the Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department and Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.