Crosscutters Call it a Season

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s officially time to say goodbye to the 2019 baseball season for the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The minor league team wrapped up their last game at BB&T ballpark this afternoon against their rival, State College Spikes.

The Cutters also dedicated their last game to the fans as “fan appreciation day.”

Thousands of dollars in prizes were given away at each inning.

Hundreds of fans took to the stands to watch the final game.

They say nothing’s better than supporting their team.

“I’m A Phillies Fan and I like to see the players start out and work their way up to being a major leaguer,” Said Laura Rider, Crosscutters Fan

“Well fan appreciation day is a fan to just do that to thank our fans for all their support throughout the season all 38 home games we love them, they love the cutters and that’s what makes it all work,” noted Gabe Sinicropi, VP Marketing & Public Relations.

The Crosscutters say they’re looking forward to the next season.