WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has withdrawn her application for the Luzerne County Manager position.

“As with all the decisions I made during my time as Acting County Manager and Chief County Solicitor, the decision was made in the best interest of Luzerne County,” Crocamo said in a statement sent to Eyewitness News.

Six council members voted for candidate Randy Robertson and five voted for Crocamo.

Seven votes were needed to put a manager in place.

The Luzerne County Council held, so far, two sessions where a decision for the new county manager was not reached.

Romilda Crocamo’s full email statement was sent to Eyewitness News. It can be read below:

“Dear Council Chair Radle:

After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw my name as a candidate for the permanent County Manager position. While I am deeply disappointed by the Council vote, I recognize that it’s in the best interest of Luzerne County that I step aside. I do not make this decision lightly. As I said during my interview, Luzerne County is my home and I remain committed to seeing it flourish. I am heartened by all those who have reached out to me, from both sides of this divide, to request that I remain an integral part of the County.

Accordingly, unless the Council disagrees, I am willing to remain as Acting County Manager until the Council selects the next permanent County Manager. At that time, I would return to my position as Chief County Solicitor, subject to the will of my replacement as County Manager.

I believe this is the best course of action for the County, the Council and County employees. Whether any individual Council Member believes I am not the right choice for the Manager position, it is abundantly clear that I have the ability to manage operations while a suitable replacement is selected. Equally important, I will be an irreplaceable asset to the incoming executive during the transition in leadership.

It was an honor to serve, and I appreciate my relationships with Council and remain resolute in my convictions to serve the County in any way that serves the greater good.”