Crimewatch mobile app, website launched in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced the creation of a Crimewatch page for his office, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement such as Lock Haven City PD, Pine Creek Twp. PD, Lamar Twp. PD, Mill Hall Borough PD, Renovo Borough PD and the Woodward Twp. PD.

These pages allow the public to submit tips to police, look at recent arrests and most wanted lists, check on recent and nearby crimes and receive alerts on the above through the mobile Crimewatch app or email.

“Crimewatch is a terrific tool that will help us create a better law enforcement and public partnership. I’m very pleased that we were able to make this technology available to Sheriff Stover’s office and all municipal departments in the County,” said DA Strouse. “I’m happy to be able to offer our municipalities the significant policing benefits that Crimewatch offers.” Strouse added, “This tech allows members of the public to actively assist law enforcement and to do so anonymously, if they so choose. But most importantly, in an emergency situation it allows each department to have an immediate connection with followers across all social media platforms, email, and mobile phones.” Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse

The project is funded for the next year by money confiscated from drug dealers convicted in Clinton County. Clinton County residents are encouraged to visit the Crimewatch website for Clinton County and connect with their local law enforcement on social media or download the Crimewatch app on Android or Apple phones.