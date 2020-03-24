Crime rates and COVID-19

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of people staying indoors, including criminals.

Local law enforcement says crime rates have been down since the outbreak.

Last weekend, Williamsport Police were called to a reported burglary on Park Avenue.

Three suspects are now behind bars, and some people believe the pandemic has actually lead to an increase in crime.



“Oh I think the further this goes on it will absolutely keep going, just like the longer it goes the more crime there’s going to be,” said Michael Roan of Williamsport.

However, Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan says that’s not the case.

“So far actually our call volume has gone down with the restrictions in public,” said Chief Hagan.

In fact, Chief Hagan says the calls coming in are normal calls.

“Alarms in some cases, vehicle accidents, you know can you check on my relative, public assist calls, things like that,” Hagan told us.

Police say, for the most part, people are abiding by the restrictions.

“Right now that we have experienced is a slowing of calls for service and what has been, for lack of a better word, an inspiring level of cooperation among citizens from all walks of life working together and trying to get through this,” Hagan concluded.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the Lycoming County 911 Center where officials said the same thing; they’re seeing a decline in calls.