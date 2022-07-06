WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials discovered Tuesday morning that Wilkes-Barre Diamond City Park, a youth baseball clubhouse, had been vandalized, leaving over a thousand dollars in damages.

Diamond City Park officials say the suspects forcefully deadbolted into the clubhouse and ransacked the inside.





According to Kevin Sickle, President of Diamond City Sports, the suspects broke the fryer, air fryer, and microwave. They also threw food items from the fridge and freezer onto the floor.

“A lot of our food was ruined. We have small concessions stand, everything was taken out of the freezer, and not even taken, it was just left behind and so it was ruined. Our appliances were ruined we have a microwave, an air fryer, and a deep fryer that sort of thing was all ruined so somewhere in the neighborhood of $2000 work of damages was done here,” explained Sickle.







The suspects took a small amount of cash, vandalized the field and fence, and also tore down two halls of fame signs, according to park officials.

The estimated cost of damages is between $1500-$2000.

Sickle says if anyone would like to donate to the league to help offset the cost the park has a PayPal account: diamondcitysports570@gmail.com

A police report has been filed and the sports club will be adding a new security system to prevent an incident such as this to happen again.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Department at (570)208-4200.