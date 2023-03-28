POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A years-long drug investigation comes to an end with an arrest made, charges filed, and drugs seized.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 24, Rhman Quran Herrera, 44, of New York was arrested after an investigation into the selling of drugs in Schuylkill County.

Police say the investigation started in November 2021 into the alleged multi-jurisdictional narcotics trafficking activity by Herrera. In July 2022, an undercover sting was conducted where investigators purchased 640 grams of methamphetamine worth $32,000.

In August 2022 police executed a search and seizure warrant at Herrera’s home located in Pottsville. As a result, law enforcement seized the following:

24 grams of cocaine worth $2,000

49 grams of methamphetamine worth $2,400

80 grams of fentanyl, fluorofentanyl mixed with fentanyl, and heroin mixed with fentanyl worth $16,000

Herrera was arrested and charged with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges. He was released from the Schuylkill County Prison posting the $200,000 bail.

Herrera was then charged again in January 2023 with possession with intent to deliver drugs and taken back to the county prison unable to post the $300,000 bail.