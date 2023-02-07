PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student at Wyoming Valley West High School is being charged with assaulting the principal and an officer at the school Monday, police say.

According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the high school for a report of a fight.

Police say a student, Joseph Eugene Pszenyczniak, 18, of Edwardsville, was being escorted to a classroom by Principal Ryan Amos when Pszenyczniak was slapped by another student, causing Pszenyczniak to become violent and wanting to fight.

During the incident, Amos was shoved by Pszenyczniak several times when Amos tried to stop a fight from happening, police stated. Pszenyczniak also threatened Amos by stating “you want to (expletive) get it,” investigators said.

As stated in the affidavit, officers arrived and advised Pszenyczniak, who appeared in an “agitated state” he was under arrest and to stand by the lockers.

Police say Pszenyczniak responded, “(expletive) you, I’ll stand where I want.” When police tried to place Pszenyczniak in custody Pszenyczniak struck the officer multiple times, court records stated.

Police along with another teacher got control of Pszenyczniak, and he was taken to the Plymouth Borough police headquarters.

Pszenyczniak was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, and resisting arrest. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.