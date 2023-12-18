WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teacher was arrested after an investigation revealed she offered weed gummies to students, police stated.

Sarah Kester, 34, a teacher in the Wyoming Area School District is accused of providing or offering items including cake-flavored marijuana gummy bears to three students.

Investigators say three students told a social worker that Kester purchased and offered them things including alcohol, and nicotine vapes. According to the criminal complaint, Kester also allegedly urged at least one student to delete text conversations between her and the students.

Kester had no comment but her Attorney Peter Moses says she did nothing wrong and will fight these charges.

Superintendent Jon William Pollard of Wyoming Area School District stated the following about Kester’s arrest:

The Wyoming Area School District is aware that charges have been filed against a district employee. When we became aware of reports of the alleged conduct, we quickly responded through our policies and procedures, and the personnel process. Ms. Kester has been on leave since September 25, 2023, while these allegations were investigated and she will continue to be on leave until the matter has been resolved. We are saddened about the impact this may have on our students and community. The students affected have been offered counseling services. At this time, we will withhold any additional comments due to the ongoing legal and personnel proceedings Jon William Pollard, Ed.D., Superintendent of Wyoming Area School District

This a developing story, I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on later editions of 28/22 News