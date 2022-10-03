MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale and distribution of heroin.

Police say Ellis’s known address in Pennsylvania is on Melrose Terrace in East Stroudsburg however, she may be residing in Rossville, Georgia.

Kathleen Marie Ellis

Ellis is described as a white female, 5’4”, 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kim Lippincott at (570)460-9600.