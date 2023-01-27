TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville.

Police say while inside the store the suspect took merchandise and left without paying.

Investigators are describing the suspect as a white female with blonde hair. She was wearing a pink full-size hooded coat with gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information please contact Officer Timothy Mignosi at 570-629-7200.