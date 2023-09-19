BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers are looking for a woman who they say used a fake $100 bill to buy pizza.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on September 7 officers were called to Unida Pizza for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police say the owner told them the suspect ordered a small pizza and paid for it with a $100 bill. After the woman left the restaurant it was discovered that the bill was counterfeit

Bloomsburg Police Department

Inveistgators stated similar incidents in neighboring townships to Bloomsburg on the same day.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or can provide any information relating to these incidents is asked to contact the Bloomsburg Police Department, at 570-317-2846 or Columbia County Communications at 570-784-6300.