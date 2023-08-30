HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman they say used a fake $100 bill at a KFC in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, officers are investigating an incident involving counterfeit currency.

The woman pictured below entered the KFC on Oxford Street in Hanover Township on August 26th, around 11:12 hours, and made a small purchase, paying with a $100 bill, police said.

Hanover Township Police Department

It was later learned that the currency was counterfeit. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Hanover Township Police at 570-825-1248.