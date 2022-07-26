WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a woman they say is part of an ongoing theft investigation at Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township.
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the woman pictured below committed retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store several times.
Investigators did not say what items the suspect stole from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call 570-208-4635 x204 or message Wilkes-Barre Township police on their Facebook.