WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a woman they say is part of an ongoing theft investigation at Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the woman pictured below committed retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store several times.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Investigators did not say what items the suspect stole from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-208-4635 x204 or message Wilkes-Barre Township police on their Facebook.