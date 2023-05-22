WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.

According to police, on Sunday around 5:35 p.m., someone driving a black Jeep Patriot with a garbage bag on the rear driver’s side window and a temporary paper registration tag, hit an elderly female with the vehicle and fled the scene.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Police

Officers say the female victim was launched into the air from the force of the impact and landed on the ground causing substantial injury.

Police say they are looking for help from the public in locating the vehicle and driver that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department at 570-606-4791, text 570 760 0215, or message their Facebook page. You can also email Delaney@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.