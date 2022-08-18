DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police say they are charging a Scranton man with attempted homicide after he stabbed a woman in the neck, Thursday night, at the Viewmont Mall.

Police say on Thursday night, around 7:45, officers were dispatched to the Viewmont Mall for a report of a male walking around the food court with a knife.

The man, identified as, Kevin Michael McDermott (pictured below), 42, of South Irving Street in Scranton, was seen by witnesses walking over to a worker at the Eyebrow Trending Station, located between Forever 21 and Joseph Jacobs Jewelry.

As the criminal complaint reads, the victim, identified as Henna Patel, was working on a customer, when McDermott stabbed Patel in the neck. Police say Patel suffered a severe life-threatening injury to her neck, where she was then transported to CMC Trauma Center.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

According to law enforcement, after McDermott stabbed Patel, he put the knife in his pocket and started walking out the front door. As Dickson City police arrived they were advised McDermott got into a tan or gold Hyundai Elantra with a PA License Plate reading ‘HHR2181.’

Police say they saw the gold Elantra driving at the other end of the parking lot by Dick’s Sporting Goods, driving very slowly. Officers then pulled behind the vehicle and matched it to the vehicle McDermott had jumped into. Once confirmed, law enforcement performed a felony stop.

According to the police report, McDermott opened the driver’s side door and got out of the vehicle where he was ordered to get on his stomach with his hands in front of him, to which McDermott replied,” I’m not going to fight.” After backup arrived, McDermott was taken into custody.

As the affidavit reads, police were searching him when McDermott stated that the knife was in his right front pocket. Officers then found the blade with a red four-inch cover over it.

Officers say McDermott was then placed in the back of a patrol car so police could go to the crime scene. McDermott’s property and the weapon were both on the ground and officers cleared the scene for Pennsylvania State Police R and Dickson City Police to process it.

According to law enforcement PSP-R and Dickson City Police photographed and documented the evidence at the scene. The red cover was taken off the knife McDermott was in possession of, which had blood on the blade. The knife and blade cover were both photographed and collected.









McDermott was then Mirandized but had nothing to say to the police about the incident. He was then taken to Dickson City Police Headquarters to take his statement for a report and charges to be filed.

The affidavit reads, that McDermott was taken to the Lackawanna county Criminal Justice center where he was processed and arraigned Friday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip, who denied McDermott bail and remanded him to the Lackawanna County Prison.

McDermott has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, August 29 at 11:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip.

Assistant District Attorney Osborne approved charges against McDermott which include: attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, harassment, simple assault, possession of an instrument of a crime, and disorderly conduct.