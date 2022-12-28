MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley Lodge Motel in Snyder County.

Police say a man, later identified as Jamil Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, came into the victim’s room without permission. The two began to argue and the victim threatened to call the police.

Investigators said Chaudry took the victim’s cell phone off the dresser, left the room, returned, and began assaulting the victim by punching her in the hand, arm, and chest. Chaudry allegedly also took her room keys away.

Chaudry left the victim’s room with the keys and held the door shut so she could not leave for severe minutes, PSP stated.

Chaudry was arrested and charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and criminal trespassing. His bail was set at $150,000.