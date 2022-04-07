BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a woman has been sentenced for a DUI crash that killed one and left two seriously injured.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, Arminda Ann Johnson, 48, of Starlight, was sentenced to 8 years to 16 years for a DUI crash resulting in the death of one person and left two others seriously injured.

Howell says the crash occurred in October 2020 on State Route 370 (Crosstown Highway) in Buckingham Township.

Investigators say Johnson was driving in the wrong lane, causing her to crash head-on into a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle died on the scene, while two other passengers were left with serious injuries.

According to officials, Johnson showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. She failed a sobriety test, and a blood test showed she had amphetamines, methamphetamines, and morphine in her system.