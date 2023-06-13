MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been sentenced on DUI charges after a two-car crash occurred on Interstate 81.

On Tuesday Jeneva Danyel Wright of Scranton was sentenced to 26-59 months in county prison followed by five months of probation for DUI charges.

Back in January 2022, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 South in Moosic, during which, one vehicle rolled onto its roof.

Investigators stated Wright was operating a car that rolled over and she told officers she was “texting and the next thing she knew she was upside down.”

According to paperwork, four children were in the car that rolled onto the roof, including one who was in the trunk and not wearing a seatbelt. All four were taken to the hospital and four additional people in the second car involved were also taken for injuries.

Police say that while they were talking with Wright, they detected alcohol on her breath and her eyes were bloodshot and glossy.

After Wright serves her time, officials state she must serve 6 months of probation with the first month on house arrest.