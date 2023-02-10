CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison.

Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in selling fentanyl to John Klikus and Karrie Klikus, of Canaan Township, who both died of an overdose in October 2019.

As stated in the affidavit, police found texts on the victim’s phone messaging Schmidit to buy around five bundles, equal to 50 bags of fentanyl/heroin in September.

In December Schmidt admitted to delivering “dope” to the victims outside of her Scranton home.

Schmidt was sentenced on the charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.