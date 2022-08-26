STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— After 13 years of prosecution, a woman was sentenced to time in state prison for providing the gun that led to the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Emily Gross and Daniel Autenrieth both went to a gunshop in Pennsylvania to purchase a 9mm pistol. When purchasing the firearm, Gross lied and stated she lived in Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement said Gross and Autenrieth went back to Autenrieth’s home after the purchase, and when Gross left the home, she also left the pistol with Autenrieth.

The DA’s office said Autenrieth kidnapped his 9-year-old son from his ex-wife Susan on June 7, 2009. Autenrieth fled with the child in his car and went into Monroe County.

Investigators say Troopers Joshua Miller and Robert Lombardo stopped Autenrieth’s vehicle and approached him. Autenrieth opened fire at the troopers with Gross’s gun, fatally wounding Trooper Miller, as stated in the release.

Trooper Miller

The Chief County Detective said Troopers returned fire and killed Autenrieth. The child was not hurt.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office said they have argued this case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as well as several other appellate courts for the last 13 years without losing a single time.

Judge Stephen Higgins sentenced Gross to a period of incarceration of no less than 12 months and no more than 24 months in state prison. Gross will also be granted time served for her federal incarceration in a related federal prosecution.

The DA said Gross will be held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility prior to her transfer to a state correctional facility.