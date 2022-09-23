WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court.

According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes.

Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an inmate at the Luzerne County Prison began to plot and order a “murder-for-hire” on a drug informant and two Luzerne County Drug Task Force detectives.

William Lynn, serving a 15-30 years prison sentence

As stated in the affidavit, officers were informed of Lynn’s plans, and a trooper, posing as a hitman, gave information to Lynn to begin the scheme.

Lynn contacted the trooper posing as a hitman and ordered the murder of the drug informant for $8,000, according to investigators. Lynn then arranged to have his girlfriend, Loughney, bring a cash deposit of $2,500 for the hit to the undercover trooper, as stated in court documents.

Once Loughney arrived to give the money to the trooper, police said she was placed under arrest and was found in possession of a gun that Lynn instructed her to bring.

Investigators said they later spoke with Lynn who confirmed he ordered Loughney to bring a gun and did not fully inform her what the money was for.

Loughney pled guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license, delivery of methamphetamine, and hindering apprehension.

She was then sentenced to one to two years in prison followed by two-years probation.