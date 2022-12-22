EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Mariluz Arias De Gonzalez (“Arias”), 49, of Hazleton, to one year and one day in prison and a three-year term of supervised release, for the distribution of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam says on two occasions on February 10, 2020, Arias distributed over 50 grams of methamphetamine in the Hazleton area.

Officials say, Arias, a Dominican national, obtained the methamphetamine from a known Hazleton-based drug trafficker, who had previously fled to the Dominican Republic to avoid prosecution.