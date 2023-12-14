LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been sentenced after she broke into a family’s house, bit multiple people, and stabbed a dog who later died from its injuries.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, in April, 26-year-old Breanna Englert of Lock Haven was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after she broke into a private residence in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in South Renovo.

Police say Englert was confronted by the homeowners and a neighbor when she attacked the homeowner’s dog with a knife and bit two of the victims. Investigators said immediately after the incident, the victim’s dog suffered seizures and died a short time later.

Englert was believed to have been under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the home invasion, officials noted.

On Tuesday, Englert was sentenced on the following charges:

Criminal trespass

Terroristic threats

Recklessly endangering another person

Simple assault

Cruelty to animals

Resisting arrest

In total, Englert was given a 12-year maximum sentence, with being eligible for parole after serving 3 and 1/2 years in state prison.