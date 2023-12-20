EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An area woman pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison and she was also ordered to pay over $1.4 million in restitution.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Florentina Mayko, 40, of Cambria County, was sentenced on Thursday, December 14, by U.S. District Judge Kane to 2 years and 6 months in prison.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in June, Mayko pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging her with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud for defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services between 2017 and 2019.

U.S. Attorney Karam says Mayko agreed with others to defraud Medicare by submitting medically unnecessary urine drug tests for chronic opioid patients at medical clinics where she was the C.E.O., including a group of clinics known as “Pain Medicine of York” or “PMY” also known as All Better Wellness, which Mayko became the CEO of in January 2018.

Officials say PMY billed Medicare for over $10 million in urine drug tests from mid-2017 through the end of 2019, and Medicare paid out over $5 million for these urine drug tests. The urine drug tests ordered by PMY were sent to an in-house laboratory at PMY whenever possible. As a result, when medically unnecessary tests were billed to Medicare, the proceeds from them went to PMY itself. A large portion of these proceeds went to Yentzer and Mayko. In 2018 and 2019, for instance, Mayko earned around $500,000 per year. Mayko, in turn, purchased several investment properties using these funds.

As part of her sentence, Judge Kane also ordered Mayko to pay $1,408,976.48 in restitution and to forfeit to the United States several properties located in Ocean City, Maryland, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.