MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been sentenced for driving through multiple first responders as she was fleeing from police.

According to the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office, Marisa Liddington of Middleburg has been sentenced for an incident at a Walmart parking lot in February 2022.

Police say Liddington was found unconscious from a suspected overdose in the Walmart parking lot. As first responders tried to tend to Liddington, they said she overheard them say state police were being called to the scene.

Investigators stated Liddington decided to flee the scene and drove through a crowd of first responders to get away, luckily no one was seriously injured.

State police were able to arrest Liddington after she crashed into a street sign in Selinsgrove. Liddington is serving a minimum of 5 years in state prison before she becomes eligible for parole.