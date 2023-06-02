NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash where a teenager was hit and left for dead on the side of a dark road in Susquehanna County has been sentenced.

According to court officials, Brooke Petersen, the driver involved in a deadly hit and run that killed 17-year-old Jeremy Clark in New Milford has been sentenced to nine months confinement and five years probation for involuntary manslaughter after pleading guilty to the charges in May.

Photo of Jeremy Clark provided by family



In October 2021 around 3:00 a.m., a friend of the victim called 911 saying he and Clark were laying in the roadway on State Route 171 when Clark was hit by a car. EMS responded and Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before troopers from PSP Gibson arrived, EMS responders saw a silver sedan leave the scene. Troopers later found the victim’s friend at 47-year-old Gloria Davis’s home in Uniondale. They learned it was Davis, her daughter Brooke Petersen, and Petersen’s boyfriend, Joseph Thomas who picked up the friend from the scene in Davis’s silver sedan.

At first, police say Petersen, Thomas, and Davis lied about what happened. They said Petersen and Thomas saw two kids laying in the road and went back with Davis to see that Clark was hurt. They said they left when they saw an ambulance arrive.

Troopers learned Petersen had been drinking prior to striking Clark with her Jeep Wrangler on SR 171.

Police say Petersen fled and returned to the scene later with Davis and Thomas until EMS arrived. They picked up the victim’s friend and took off again, making a pact not to tell anyone about the incident. Petersen and Joseph admitted to washing blood off the Jeep, which had scratches and damage to the undercarriage.

Thomas and Davis entered guilty pleas in April and have been sentenced to seven days to 18 months in prison and 18 months probation.