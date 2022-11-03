EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A White Haven woman was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to sell explosive materials without a license.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Danielle Condron, 35, of White Haven was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Mariani, to two years probation for conspiracy to deal in explosive materials without a license.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says, Condron pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, and as a part of that plea, she admitted that between June 2017 and September 2018, Condron, and her two co-defendants, agreed to sell explosives in the form of commercial-grade fireworks without a license.

Officals say in total, the conspiracy was responsible for selling more than 250 pounds of explosives as commercial-grade fireworks.

Condron’s co-defendants, Glen Matra and Kevin Condron are currently awaiting their trials.