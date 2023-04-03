POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman is facing charges after she ran over another woman with her car and fled the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to a domestic incident on Red Fox Court in Polk Township.

Police say a 34-year-old woman of Kresgeville was run over by a car driver by Kaelis Aviles, 20, of Freemansburg.

Aviles fled the scene before police arrived at a high speed, PSP stated. She was later charged with three counts of aggravated assault attempts to cause or cause injury with a deadly weapon.