SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a woman has pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Candacelee Ellis, 37, of Plymouth, admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute between 160 grams and 280 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2019 and 2020.

Ellis was indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 for fentanyl trafficking.

The offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of up to forty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.