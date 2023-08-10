SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County woman has pleaded guilty to a scheme of over $100K in COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Angela Castillo, 39, of Freeland, pleaded guilty to preparing and submitting to the United States Small Business Association (SBA) at least 40 false EIDL applications containing misrepresentations between June 2020 and September 2020, on behalf of other people in exchange for payments.

Castillo’s conduct resulted in the SBA paying out approximately $163,000.00 in COVID-19 relief funds to individuals, none of whom actually owned a small business, and who were not entitled to receive such funds under the program, police said.

As part of the terms of her plea agreement, Castillo acknowledged that the monetary loss attributable to her conduct was between $150,000.00 and $250,000.00, and she agreed to make restitution to the SBA.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or filling out the NCDF Web Complaint Form.