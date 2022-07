EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman accused of killing a Schuylkill County jeweler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a New Orleans court Monday.

Megan Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to stabbing Patrick Murphy, 62, originally from Pottsville to death in New Orleans.

Murphy, the owner of Murphy’s Jewelers on Market Street in Pottsville was killed inside the Empress Hotel in 2019.

Hall also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and armed robbery.