WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Wilkes-Barre woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that Casey VanGorder, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a District Court, to the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, VanGorder admitted to conspiring with others to distribute between 40 grams and 160 grams of fentanyl in the Luzerne County area between 2019 and 2020.

Officials say VanGorder was indicted by a grand jury in August 2020 for fentanyl trafficking.

According to federal, the charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release if released or paroled, and a fine.