SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman has pled guilty to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in 2021.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells Eyewitness News Eileen Dougherty, 42, from Scranton, pled guilty on Friday to the fatal stabbing of her fiancé in March, 2021.

Documents show Doughtery was sentenced to 8-23 months on restricted probation with the first 6 months on house arrest for a previous crime.

When Dougherty’s fiancé threatened to call house arrest to report violations that would land her in prison, police say she stabbed him.

According to police, Doughtery later admitted to stabbing her fiancé, 31-year-old George Shencavitz, several times with a butcher knife.

District Attorney Powell confirmed Dougherty faces a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in jail.