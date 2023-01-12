SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman on probation faces new charges after police say she was found with drugs and a handgun at her home.

According to law enforcement, Stephanie Peoples, 41, of Scranton, was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Richmont Street Tuesday after police were told that contraband was found at the house when the probation agent paid her a visit.

As stated in the affidavit, a search warrant was served and police seized a .22-caliber revolver, an ounce of marijuana, materials used to package marijuana, $3,210 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Police say Peoples is not allowed to carry a gun due to a prior drug conviction.

Peoples has been charged with prohibited firearm possession, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed in the Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail.