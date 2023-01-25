WYALUSING, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a woman gave her social security number to a scammer on TikTok.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 10 a woman came to the PSP Towanda unit reporting that she fell victim to identity theft and money had been stolen.

Troopers said the 49-year-old woman from Wyalusing, gave her social security number and bank account information to a user on TikTok.

The scammer then transferred $5,000 from the victim’s credit card, police stated.

PSP is continuing to investigate.