MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 73-year-old lost over $1,300, through a scam.

According to PSP, the crime occurred between, August 2 and September 22. The scam artist contacted the 73-year-old victim, from East Stroudsburg, and told her, that he was a soldier in Syria in need of money.

Officials say, the victim bought $1,350 worth of Apple gift cards and gave the codes related to the cards, to the scammer, thinking she was helping a soldier in need.

The suspect got away with $1,350 in total.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.