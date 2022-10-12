APOLACON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Common scams, whether over the phone or online, are becoming more and more prevalent in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say one woman had $600 stolen from her, over the phone, through a PayPal scheme.

According to a PSP press release, on September 28, around 4:00 p.m. troopers were called to the 3800 block of Friendsville Road in Apolacon Township for a reported theft in Susquehanna County.

As the release reads, this incident happened after the victim received a phone call from an unidentified individual who advised the victim that he was from Paypal. The victim’s money was stolen after she gave the individual her personal information over the phone.

The investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it comes in.