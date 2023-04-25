UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 78-year-old Myrle Miller was found guilty of all charges in the murder of her husband, officials stated.

The Union County District Attorney’s Office confirms with Eyewitness News, Miller was found guilty on the charges of first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and perjury.

Police say an investigation started in April 2018 for the death of John W. Nichols who was found dead at his home in the 400 block of Lamey Road in Millmont, Union County.

Detectives determined that he died as a result of Acute Verapamil Toxicity which is a calcium channel-blocking agent designed to treat high blood pressure that was found to be prescribed to Miller.

On April 14, Miller made a 911 call that her husband was laying in the bed unresponsive and thinks he may have had a heart attack, police said. Nichols’s son and daughter-in-law later told police Miller called them a few days before thinking Nichols was dying and did not seem to be upset about the death and was asking about the will, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators say they learned later that on the day of the 911 call, Miller was online professing her love to another person.

During the time of Nichols’s death, police stated an investigation was underway into a fraud and theft scheme where Miller allegedly drained Nichols’s bank accounts and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name.

While Miller was being investigated, police discovered Google searches related to divorce and different medications, including Verpamil.

A date for Miller’s sentencing has yet to be set.