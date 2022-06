CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a Monroe County woman fell victim to a dachshund puppy scam on June 5.

Officials said the woman, age 62, attempted to purchase a puppy for $900 from a seller on Facebook.

Investigators said the victim sent three payments via Zelle and the seller cut off all communication after the final payment.

According to state troopers, the investigation is pending the exhaustion of investigatory leads.