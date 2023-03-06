WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman was caught shoplifting at a Luzerne County Walmart and was found to have multiple fentanyl packets during the arrest.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers were called for a reported retail theft at Walmart on Friday around 2:20 p.m.

As a result, police say they arrested Julia Ann Newman, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, for not paying for $97.10 worth of items. Officers noted Newman had prior convictions for retail theft causing this arrest to be graded as a felony.

While being arrested, Newman was found with 9 packets of fentanyl that were stamped with “King of Death”, 15 empty packets, and hypodermic needles, investigators said.

Newman was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bail. She faces retail theft and drug-related charges.