POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested on DUI charges after state police reported a possible school threat.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers received a report that a woman may have been armed with guns and was intending to pick up her daughter from school in the Pottsville area.

Troopers say because of the potential threat police began searching for the suspect, described as a 40-year-old woman.

The suspect was arrested and processed for DUI as PSP claimed she displayed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

State police note the suspect was admitted for a mental health evaluation and when she was located, no firearms were in her possession.