NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman after they say she locked her dogs in a hot trailer with no food or water.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 8 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to State Route 11 in New Milford Township, Susquehanna County for a report of dogs locked in a trailer.

PSP states they discovered the dogs locked in a hot trailer with no food or water.

The dogs were removed from the trailer and found to be severely malnourished, investigators say.

The dogs were taken to Griffon Pond Animal Shelter where they discovered that many of the dogs were suffering from medical issues due to malnourishment for an extended period of time.

The suspect of the abuse, Makayla Kingston, 26, of Montrose, is believed to be the owner of the dogs.

Kingston has been charged and is awaiting a preliminary hearing. State police did not say how many dogs were inside the trailer.