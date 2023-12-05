GREENE TWP., PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man will be facing charges after police say a woman escaped his car while being held against her will.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 3 around 10:00 a.m., two people were in a car and the man driving refused to take the woman home, driving around against her wishes.

The man, a 62-year-old from Canadensis, drove the victim, a 60-year-old from Greentown, to a bank on State Route 507 in Pike County after being promised money, state police say.

Police stated at the bank the victim was able to escape the vehicle and the man tried to force and coerce her back in.

A witness saw the incident happen and intervened taking the victim down the road, PSP noted. The man fled the scene before troopers arrived and charges will be filed through the district court.