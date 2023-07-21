MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested and charged after police say she tried to cash a $4,000 counterfeit check at a bank in Moosic.

According to the Moosic Police Department, on July 19 officers were called to a Fidelity Bank in Mossic after a woman, later identified as Janessa Howard, 37, of Texas, gave a clerk a check that was the same as previous counterfeit checks that were passed there before.

Officers say the check had William and Edith A. Ruggiero as the account holders with the correct routing and account numbers and was made out to Howard for $4,690.

Howard is charged with forgery, attempted theft by deception, and bad checks. She remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $30,000 bail.