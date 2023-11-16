STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Stroudsburg woman was charged Tuesday with allegedly trafficking heroin and fentanyl in Monroe County.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, Melissa Mangione, 29, of Stroudsburg, Monroe County, was indicted on Tuesday, November 14, by a grand jury for heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that from February 2018 until October 27, 2021, Mangione conspired with others to distribute and trafficked heroin and fentanyl at several locations in Monroe County.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these charges is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.