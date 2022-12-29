CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township.

Police say on December 18 around 7:30 p.m. the 17-year-old brought home a vape pen and began arguing with his 36-year-old stepmother over it.

While arguing, the stepmother was reported to have grabbed the victim by the throat, pushed him against the wall, and struck him in the face, investigators stated.

After a thorough investigation PSP said the woman has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment through the district court.