KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is facing charges after police say she spit on a trooper multiple times during her arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to a domestic incident in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Kelly Township.

Once troopers arrived they arrested a 37-year-old woman for DUI and meth possession. Police say while the suspect was being arrested she spit on a trooper’s neck and back.

She now faces charges of aggravated assault against law enforcement and simple assault.